'Mass Jathara' director Bhanu Bogavarapu tells Ravi Teja: You are the driving force behind this film!

Chennai, Oct 31 Director Bhanu Bogavarapu, whose eagerly awaited commercial entertainer 'Mass Jathara' hits screens on Friday, has now penned a note of gratitude to his team in which he has said that his film's hero, actor Ravi Teja, was the driving force behind this film.

Taking to his X timeline to post a note of gratitude, director Bhanu Bogavarapu wrote, "Some dreams take time. Some take faith. And some take a family of believers. At the heart of this journey stands one man, My Hero, Our Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Garu. Sir, you are the driving force behind this film, the fire that kept us all going. Your energy on set, your trust in me, and your larger-than-life aura made this debut unforgettable. Working with you is not just a dream come true, it's been my biggest learning and my proudest blessing."

The director also went on to thank the other members of his cast and crew in the note.

He wrote, "Thank you Sreeleela garu for the spark you brought into our story & to my entire cast for the support throughout.My Producer Naga Vamsi Garu, who made this journey possible, forever grateful for the opportunity sir. To my amazing team Bheems Ceciroleo garu, Vidhu Ayyanna garu, Naveen Nooli brother, Nagendra Tangala garu, all your brilliance gave this dream its wings. To my dear Nandu Savirigana and every soul who worked day and night, this is our moment."

It may be recalled that Ravi Teja had himself taken to his X timeline to announce the release date of the film. Ravi Teja had said, "I know the wait has been long,but it will be worth it. Come, let’s celebrate #MassJathara in theatres on OCTOBER 31st. Eesari Fix!"

For the unaware, Mass Jathara, which has been directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, features actress Sreeleela in the lead along with Ravi Teja. Cinematography for the film is by Vidhu Ayyanna while editing is by Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is being presented by Srikara Studios.

