'MasterChef Australia' Season 14 to premiere on OTT on April 19

Mumbai, April 11 'MasterChef Australia' is returning with its Season 14 where it will bring together judges Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong.

A total of 24 contestants will battle it out and celebrate cooking, to win the culinary title with 'MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites'.

The new season will bring back 12 popular contestants including a few season winners from previous editions like Julie Goodwin, Sashi Cheliah, Billie McKay, Minoli De Silva, Tommy Pham, Alvin Quah, Michael Weldon, Mindy Woods, Christina Batista, Sarah Todd, John Carasig and Aldo Ortado, where they will compete against each other for the prize money of $250,000.

Facing off against this team of professional chefs will be a squad of 12 fiery foodies. These novice chefs come from varying backgrounds, ranging from dentistry to teaching to finance to firefighting to even being an influencer.

'MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites', produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network Ten and internationally distributed by Banijay Rights, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from April 19.

