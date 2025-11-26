Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani Film Crosses Rs 11 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mastiii 4 collected Rs 1.60 crore on Tuesday, its fifth day at the box office. The adult comedy starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani opened on Friday with Rs 2.75 crore. The same figure was earned on Saturday. On Sunday, collections rose slightly to Rs 3 crore. Monday saw a decline to Rs 1.6 crore. In total, Mastiii 4 has made Rs 11.70 crore in its first five days, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded 13.33% Hindi occupancy in theaters on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Morning shows saw 7.12% occupancy, afternoon shows 11.64%, evening shows 13.06%, and night shows 21.50%.

Day-wise India net collection of Mastiii 4:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 2.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 3 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.6 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 1.6 crore

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Mastiii 4 follows three unhappy married men who plan to escape their boring lives. Their bold scheme brings thrills and surprises. The cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Natalia Janoszek, Jeetendra, Genelia Deshmukh, Shaad Randhawa and Tusshar Kapoor.

The screenplay is by Farrukh Dhondy, Abhinav Vaidya and Milap Zaveri. Milap Zaveri also directed the film. The producers are A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The Masti franchise began in 2004. Its second instalment Grand Masti released in 2013 and the third, Great Grand Masti, in 2016. After nine years, the fourth film brings a fresh cast including new female leads while retaining the original male stars.