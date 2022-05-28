Matthew Morrison no longer a judge on Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Matthew Morrison, who joined JoJo Siwa as a new judge on the hit dance competition series, Fox's 'So You Think You Can Dance' in April, is leaving the show after failing to follow production rules. The announcement comes a week after the start of Season 17 of the show.

"Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honour for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show," Morrison in a statement said, as reported by Deadline.

He then added, "After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet."

According to Deadline, a new judge will be announced soon to join Siwa and Stephen "tWitch'" Boss on the panel for the next round of competition episodes, which will begin on June 15. Morrison appears in four episodes that have been taped ahead of time.

Cat Deeley hosts the long-running series, which showcases talented dancers ages 18 to 30 in a variety of dance disciplines, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, and breaking.

Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and MRC are collaborating on the project. Along with co-creator Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman, Rosie Seitchik will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

( With inputs from ANI )

