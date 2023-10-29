Matthew Perry death: Selma Blair, Olivia Munn pay tributes to 'Friends' star

Los Angeles [US], October 29 : Shortly after the news of Hollywood actor Matthew Perry's demise emerged, celebrities and fans began sharing tributes for the 'Friends' star.

Taking to Instagram, actor Selma Blair wrote, "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 TV movie 'Parallel Lives', also expressed her grief over his death.

She tweeted, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"

Broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote, "RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I've ever read. Such sad news.(sic)"

Olivia Munn recalled Perry's struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

"He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry,' she wrote in an Instagram post.

On Saturday, Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times, Variety reported. He was 54.

Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

The official X account for Friends also wrote a heartfelt message.

"We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans," the message read.

Remembering Perry, Rumer Willis took a stroll down memory lane and shared a memory on her Instagram Story of being on the set of 2000's The Whole Nine Yards, which saw her dad Bruce Willis and Perry team up on-screen.

"I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy, I hope he can rest peacefully," she wrote.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the unfortunate news.

Prior to gaining stardom with 'Friends' alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on 'Who's the Boss?', 'Beverly Hill, 90210', 'Home Free' and more. However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

'Friends', a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular TV shows of all time. An average of 25 million people tuned into each new episode, and the series finale drew 52.5 Americans, making it the fifth highest-viewed series finale ever and the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s. Perry is no more but his 'Friends' memories will always stay alive.

