Mayuri Deshmukh gets candid about her short film 'Comfort Natyancha'

Mumbai, April 3 'Imlie' actress Mayuri Deshmukh talks about being part of the short film 'Comfort Natyancha' and her role in it.

When asked the reason for selecting 'Comfort Natyancha', Mayuri mentions: "It is a very simple sweet heartwarming story. This is also for me an opportunity, and it comes as a fresh breeze as I love to be part of what feels good. It helps energize oneself as sometimes you are doing something constantly and then there is a new opportunity."

She adds: "I want the audience to perceive exactly the way I perceived it when I heard it the first time as it brought a certain sensation in me, a smile in my eyes and warmth in my heart. I think that's exactly how the audience will perceive it."

The actress further opens up about the scenario of the short film: "Short films are getting more popular and I believe it is hundred per cent liberating for me. It was almost after a year and a half of doing television and playing one same character every day."

On her character which is named Tanu, she says: "Tanu works in Bangalore and definitely wears her heart on her sleeves because she knows that her dad is rigid and she has the guts to get the guy she loves who's a non-Maharashtrian to the house. As Tanu is today's girl who will not probably run away and get married but wants her parent's approval. She is mature enough to sit and convince her parents."

For the actress it was a great working experience: "I think it's always a pleasure to work with such a team and it was a very warm set and makers. For me, everything went pretty smoothly, so as an actor we just show up and act," she concludes.

Written by Monika Dharankar and directed by Vaibhav Pandit, 'Comfort Natyancha' is a short film about enduring love between a father and daughter. The short film was released on the ADbhoot Creatives YouTube channel.

It features Bharat Jadhav, Nivedita Saraf, Yashoman Apte, Mayuri Deshmukh, and Suyash Tilak as the leading actors. Also, 'Madras Cafe' and 'Luka Chuppi' famed cinematographer Milind Jog is the DOP of the short film.

