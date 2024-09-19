“Me Kachra Karnar Nahi”: Amitabh Bachchan Apologises After Mispronouncing Marathi Word in Video | WATCH

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has apologised for a mistake in Marathi pronunciation in a recent social media video. A few days ago, Big B shared a video on Instagram in which he mistakenly mispronounced the Marathi word for "kachra" (garbage). He later posted a new video with the correct pronunciation and explained that his friend Sudesh Bhosale had pointed out the mistake.

In the video, he said, “Hello, I am Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I made a video where I said in Marathi that 'Me kachra karnar nahi'. However, I mispronounced the word ‘kachra’ (garbage). My friend Sudesh Bhosale pointed out this mistake to me. Therefore, I am making this video again to correct it. Mi kachra karnaar nahi.”

The caption of the video read: "Had done a video where pronunciation was wrong .. so corrected it .. Apologies 🙏🏼."

Amitabh Bachchan's old social media post:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. He will next share the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Vettaiyan. He is also busy with the latest season of his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 16th season airs at 9 PM on Sony TV from Monday to Friday, and premiered on August 12.

Mr. Bachchan has been associated with the show since it first aired in 2000. Although he stepped down from hosting duties in the third season due to health issues, and Shah Rukh Khan took over, but has returned to the show since the fourth season.