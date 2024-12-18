Meerut Police Announce ₹25,000 Reward on Five Accused in Comedian Sunil Pal's Kidnapping Case

Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have announced a ₹25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of five absconding accused involved in the kidnapping of stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal. He was held hostage for nearly 24 hours and released after a ransom of ₹8 lakh was paid, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada identified the wanted individuals as Lavi Pal alias Sushant alias Himanshu, Akash alias Gola alias Deependra, Shiva, Ankit alias Pahadi, and Shubham. Efforts are underway with continuous police raids to trace and arrest the accused.

Tada also confirmed that Arjun Karnwal had been arrested earlier after a police encounter related to the case. Following Sunil Pal's abduction on December 2, his wife Sarita filed a zero FIR in Mumbai, which was later transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut, prompting an official investigation.

Sunil Pal shared that he contacted a friend to arrange the ransom payment. After receiving the money, the kidnappers reportedly gave him ₹20,000 to book a flight back to Mumbai. Known for his work in films like Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Bombay to Goa, Pal rose to fame through The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.