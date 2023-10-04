Meet Vikas Oberoi, MD of Oberoi Realty with a net worth of 28000 crore who married actress Gayatri Joshi

Vikas Oberoi, a leading figure in India's real estate sector, serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd, a company with a remarkable market capitalization of around Rs 30,000 crore. Vikas Oberoi, one of India's wealthiest real estate tycoons, is married to Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, known for her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Swades'.

Founded by Vikas Oberoi's father, Ranveer Oberoi, Oberoi Realty Ltd has diversified its interests across various real estate segments, encompassing housing, corporate, hospitality, and retail. Vikas Oberoi's estimated net worth stands at around Rs 28,000 crore (USD 3.5 billion). The company, recognized for its upscale suburban condominiums, also owns a Westin hotel and is currently undertaking major projects in Mumbai, including a mall, hotel, and office tower.

Vikas Oberoi holds degrees from Mumbai University and the prestigious Harvard Business School in the US. The couple has two sons, and Gayatri Oberoi actively contributes to the interior design of Oberoi Realty projects.

Notably, Vikas Oberoi is a licensed pilot, operating his Cirrus SR22 Tango aircraft, while his interests include reading, travel, and skiing. Gayatri Joshi, now known as Gayatri Oberoi, began her career as a model during her college days, featuring in ads for brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips.

In 1999, she participated in Miss India and was among the top five finalists. The following year, she was crowned Miss India International, representing the country at Miss International 2000 in Japan.