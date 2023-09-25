"Meeting Ali Fazal on the sets of 'Fukrey' was serendipity," says Richa Chadha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Actress Richa Chadha, who has played a key role in the ‘Fukrey’ series, recently opened up on how much she missed her husband Ali Fazal on the sets of ‘Fukrey 3’.

Ali, known for his iconic role as Zafar in the comedy series, couldn't be a part of the third instalment due to scheduling conflicts.

On the set of the first ‘Fukrey’ movie, Richa and Ali's relationship started that develop into an enduring love tale, ending in their marriage last October. Richa credits ‘Fukrey’ for bringing them together.

"Meeting Ali Fazal on the sets of 'Fukrey' was serendipity," Richa Chadha reminisces. "Our love story began as friends, and the film holds a special place in our hearts as the origin of our journey together."

As she reprises her enduring role as Bholi Punjaban. Ali's absence from the third film's set left a glaring vacuum in her experience. She expressed her feelings and said that even the audience is missing his presence in the film.

She shared, "Working on 'Fukrey 3' without Ali has been a unique experience. We've shared so many incredible moments on set, and his presence always added an extra layer of joy to the filmmaking process. Also, the audiences loved him in the film, even now the audiences express their discontent that he is not part of the new film and I’m sure he’s going to be missed by the audiences of the franchise”.

Richa as Bholi Punjaban has received much love for her role and now in the third part, she is seen standing in an election opposite Choocha.

She told ANI, “This is most suited to Bholi and that is why she is ready to fight the elections. It will be nice to see the competition between Bholi and Choocha.”

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The third instalment of the comedy-drama 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 28.

