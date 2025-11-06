Meezaan Jafri takes a playful dig at dad Javed Jaffrey: ‘Aapki generation ka problem hi yeh hai’

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actor Meezaan Jafri recently shared a hilarious video featuring a light-hearted banter with his father, actor Javed Jaffrey.

In the clip, the father-son duo can be seen teasing each other about dance and generational differences. Taking a playful dig at his dad, Meezaan jokingly remarked, “That’s exactly the problem with your generation.” The video opens with a fun exchange between Meezaan and his father, Javed. The veteran actor is heard saying that Meezaan will learn how to make an omelette, to which he teasingly replies, “Seekh jaye matlab… aapki generation ka problem hi yeh hai. Aaj ka dance dekho toh samajh mein aayega.”

Javed bursts into laughter and responds, “Oh, aaj ke dance ki baat kar raha hai! Koi isko samjhao, shuruaat humne hi ki thi.” Continuing their playful banter, Meezaan says, “Main keh raha hoon inse dance mat karvao, kamar mein moch aa jayegi — mujhe hi inka khayal rakhna padega.”

To this, Javed quips with a smile, “I’m 63 and he’s 29. If the son is under a misunderstanding, it’s a father’s duty to set him straight.” Sharing this hilarious clip on Instagram, the ‘Malaal’ actor wrote, “One says 'I taught you', the other says 'now it's my turn' real contest soon!

Notably, actor Zaheer Iqbal was quick to take note of Meezaan’s hilarious post as he commented, “Brooo Baap Baap Hota hai aur dancing mein toh tumhara baap is desh ka baap hai.”

Meanwhile, Meezaan Jafri had recently spoke about his experience of sharing the dance floor with his father, Javed Jaffrey, in the song “3 Shaukk” from the upcoming film, “De De Pyaar De 2.”

Meezaan told IANS, “3 Shaukk song is an absolute blast, and all of us had incredible fun shooting for it. The song is loud, and it’s brimming with Punjabi feels - so the energy was absolutely high. But there was something entirely different about sharing the dance floor with Dad. We’ve always danced together, but doing it together in front of the camera, for the film, was a full circle moment for me. And it’s something that I’d never say no to!”

