Megan Thee Stallion opens up about struggles after her mother's demise

Washington [US], October 17 : Rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion recalled her mother's contribution in making her career and how she had to struggle after her death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She opened up about her mother's role in her career in the n the trailer for her upcoming documentary In Her Words, streaming on Amazon's Prime Video.

The trailer begins with Megan saying over the camera that she is going to cancel the show. "I'm not having fun right now, and I don't want to do it," she says. "And I feel like how could I be Megan Thee Stallion, and I'm not having fun."

Later, it shows her bond with mother, "I wouldn't be here without my mom," she says. "My mom was like a gangsta rapper. I was like, 'When I get older I really want to be like her.'"

When her mom died in 2019, after Megan started her career, "I think I really forgot who I was. And when life started getting crazy, I didn't have her," she recalled.

She talked about her struggle post her mother's death, sharing that she experienced "backlash," being shot by Tory Lanez and "betrayal."

"I had really had like a real breakdown," she said.

"I want people to understand how this is affecting me. I want people to see how I feel."

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and is a Time Studios and Roc Nation production in association with Nneka Productions.

It is directed by Nneka Onuorah.

As per the official description, "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words offers unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona. Follow the Houston native's journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success.The documentary unpacks Megan's most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

