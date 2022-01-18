Meghan Markle, Prince Harry provide meals at The King Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In honour of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their support by providing meals for volunteers and staff organising Monday's events at The King Center in Atlanta.

According to People Magazine, local Black-owned food trucks, Paige's Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon, served free lunches to those on-site who helped put together the day's events, including voter registration and education drive, as well as a service project to gather donations for unsheltered and homeless individuals in Atlanta.

Additionally, the annual King Center Commemorative Service was also held, with keynote speaker The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church.

Reverend Curry also gave the sermon at Meghan and Harry's wedding ceremony in 2018.

The King Center wrote a heartfelt tweet thanking the couple for their contribution.

"Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers. Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbours," the tweet read.

According to People Magazine, Meghan and Harry are no strangers to giving back to important causes, following in the footsteps of Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, who was known for her humanitarian work.

The couple regularly do charity work through their Archewell Foundation, whose "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities -- local and global, online and offline -- one act of compassion at a time."

In August last year, Meghan and Harry also attended a drive-thru charity event with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles, helping distribute school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, and other essentials for children in need to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.

The same month, the Duke of Sussex announced in a statement that he would be donating USD 1.5 million from his forthcoming memoir to his Sentebale foundation, which he founded in 2006.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organisations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement at the time.

( With inputs from ANI )

