Meghan McCain calls out critics for targeting women for their physical appearance

American TV star Meghan McCain, on Thursday, called out critics who slam women for their physical appearance.

Meghan called out the "toxic culture" of those who continue to slam women's bodies in a Twitter post.

"It continues to be bizarre to me so many pundits and comedians with big platforms are so triggered by my body and spend so much time and energy talking about it. And it's multiple people," she wrote.

The 37-year-old added, "Teenage girls are literally killing themselves over our toxic culture towards women bodies."

The former 'The View' host received support from many of her followers in the comments section.

"Spending even one second talking about your body is complete nonsense on their part," replied one user.

Another commented, "There are lots of things to criticize you about, but your body sure as hell isn't one of them."

As per E! News, this isn't the first time that Meghan has been vocal about this subject. Back in 2019, after she shared a photo dressed in hot pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month, one Twitter user rudely suggested she should go on a diet.

"It's harassment like this that can lead women to eating disorders, I am one of the lucky ones who never suffered from it. Hope young girls see me and know they don't have to diet either," Meghan replied at that time.

The columnist, who shares 15-month-old daughter Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, also stated that she never had to watch her weight to get the man or job of her dreams.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor