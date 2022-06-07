Meghana Raj remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on his 2nd death anniversary

On the 2nd death anniversary of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj Sarja took to her Instagram handle and remembered him with an emotional post. She shared a throwback pic with Chiranjeevi in a traditional avatar and penned a note, "You and me … for eternity, the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU."Taking to Instagram, Meghana wrote, "You and me … for eternity, there never was one like you, and there will be none like you… YOU, CHIRU… the ONE and ONLY LOVE YOU."

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s untimely demise took a toll on his wife Meghana, who was six months pregnant during the time. Meghana had gone through emotional turmoil carrying their baby, during the unfortunate time. During an interview, Meghana has divulged that post his demise, she used to feel that Chiranjeevi was around and she also added that she keeps talking to him every time she remembers him.Chiranjeevi Sarja, the nephew of Actor Arjun Sarja, got married to Meghana Raj in 2018. Chiranjeevi Sarja left for a heavenly abode on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. He collapsed at his home and was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The doctors tried to revive him, but was declared dead.