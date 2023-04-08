Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'

Los Angeles, April 8 Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she's been unlucky in love.

The 38-year-old singer has agreed that she hasn't put the work in to find a significant other but she is 'trying'.

A lot of it comes from avoidance, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told 'HELLO!' magazine: "I haven't had a lot of luck, but I think I have been avoidant in a lot of ways. I didn't know that it takes work, so I'm trying to do that now."

The theatre star who is currently starring in the UK tour of 'The Bodyguard' revealed in 2017 that she never had a serious boyfriend since she was a teenager and didn't want to "f*** up" her time in the girl group by having a guy around to distract her.

She told the 'New!' magazine: "I had one serious boyfriend during high school and then I got into the group. After that it was just like three months here, six months there - nothing solid. I've never lived with anyone."

"I never had a boyfriend (in the band). Some of my bandmates full-on had boyfriends and I was like, 'How are you doing that?'."

She further said, quoted by 'Female First UK': "It was the biggest opportunity you'll get in your life, so don't f*** it up by having someone drag you down."

But Melody knew exactly what she was looking for in a man.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor