'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0': Sunny Leone recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Still remember Madhuri Dixit's iconic track 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' from the film 'Yaraana'? The song received immense love from the audience and still sounds fresh even after more than 25 years of its release.

On Thursday, actor Sunny Leone shared a teaser of her new song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0' which is a remake of the Madhuri's track.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the teaser which she captioned, "So proud to share this with the world!! It was such an honour to remake @madhuridixitnene 's song in such a big way #MerePiyaGharAaya2.0 TEASER is OUT now."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyAaNpeqLO3/

The new version is sung by Neeti Mohan and penned by Enbee and Maya Govind.

'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0' will be out on October 8.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Cannot wait!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Beautiful dance Beautiful smile."

A user wrote, "Queen of Bollywood."

Previously, Sunny was also seen in the remake of iconic track like 'Laila Main Laila'.

On the film front, Sunny has been part of several movies including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Ragini MMS 2', among others.

Recently, she was seen in 'Kennedy', helmed by Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 'Kennedy' received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It was selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM).

