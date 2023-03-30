Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC to perform at Power Trip Festival

Washington [US], March 30 : Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Tool and Iron Maiden are all set to roll at the Power Trip festival.

AC/DC, the legendary Australian rock band, took to Twitter sharing the Power Trip festival details along with a poster.

One legendary weekend in the Desert Register now at https://t.co/6pF4urX8dv for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10am PT. Hotel and VIP Packages available starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/vfTkB8hCG3— AC/DC (@acdc) March 30, 2023

The festival will take place at Coachella's home base of the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California this October. The three-day event will be headlined by Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden on October 6 (Friday), AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne on October 7 (Saturday) and Metallica and Tool on October 8 (Sunday).

AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool and Iron Maiden will headline the Power Trip festival. The artists are all multi-decade veterans, with the majority of them actively performing in recent years.

British singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne recently announced his retirement from touring years after damaging his spine in an accident. Despite not being in the best of health, he finds the energy to treat fans to his music when the occasion demands, and a one-time concert may be less of a challenge for him than a complete tour.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the musicians have also played together several times. In fact, during their difficult days, Guns N' Roses were banned from an opening position on an early 1988 Iron Maiden tour due to what one may delicately call their unpleasant tendencies, albeit this did not hurt their career.

Metallica and Guns N' Roses co-headlined stadium tours in 1992, and GNR lead vocalist Axl Rose even filled in for injured AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson for North American performances in 2016.

In spite of the Coachella connection, the festival is more like a hard rock version of Goldenvoice's 2016 Desert Trip festival, which featured a classic-rock team of Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, the Who and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters.

