'Metro... In Dino' box office collection: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer shows "steady" footfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Anurag Basu's new film 'Metro... In Dino' is garnering the love of the audience and showing a steady hold at the box office.

Released on July 4 in theatres, it follows four different love stories of couplesyoung, old, and middle-agedliving in a metro and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

The film features Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Despite a modest start, the film has shown a steady hold at the box office. The film minted Rs 32.01 crore net in 8 days, as per the press release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh talked about the steady growth of the movie in a statement, "Metro...In Dino has managed to hold its ground remarkably well, especially given the tough box office environment and stiff competition from bigger titles. Despite the odds, the film has shown consistency through the weekdays and is headed for a promising second weekend. The footfalls are steady, and that says a lot. What's working is the relatability, Anurag Basu's storytelling has struck a chord. It's one of those rare films where audiences see their own stories unfold on screen."

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning and Strategy at PVR INOX Limited, added, "Metro...In Dino has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. In a competitive landscape, it's encouraging to see audiences returning to cinemas for a film that's driven purely by strong storytelling and emotional depth. The growing happy footfalls at the theatres has increased the business at the box office, and underlines the demand for such well-crafted content. 'Metro...In Dino' is touted to be one of the successful movies of the year 2025. Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have brought together a film that speaks to the urban audience in a relatable, heartfelt way."

While a source close to the production also added, "Budgeted at Rs 40 crore with Rs 7 crore on print and advertising, 'Metro...In Dino was never about extravagance and that's exactly its strength, It's grounded, honest, and connects with audiences where it matters most," as per the press release.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Anurag Basu, the film offers an emotionally layered take on modern relationships. The trend so far indicates solid appreciation in urban markets, with the film set for a healthy run even beyond its second weekend. It's expected to hit good numbers by the end of the weekend, as per the press release.

'Metro... In Dino' is in theatres now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor