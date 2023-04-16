Micckie Dudaaney: 'I never intended to play negative roles '

Mumbai, April 16 After doing a number of negative roles in TV shows like 'Aahat', 'Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya', and 'C.I.D', actor Micckie Dudaaney has entered the family drama 'Doosri Maa' as Varun Sharma, an antagonist.

He spoke about his role in the show, and how despite his interest in playing positive characters on-screen, he became a choice for grey-shaded roles.

He said: "Varun is creating havoc in Yashoda (Neha Joshi) and Krishna's(Aayudh Bhanushali) lives, leading to a high-voltage drama for our audience. As an actor, I feel playing negative characters broadens our horizons and projects stronger emotions."

Micckie has played negative roles in his previous shows as well, however, he added that it was never planned and he initially wanted to play a protagonist and lead roles.

"I never intended to play negative roles when I entered this industry. I was here to play a hero, like many other artists. But as an actor, I was always open to taking on challenging roles. I played an antagonist in my first show, and it went on to become a hit. People like my playing characters with grey shades. I would not consider this as my comfort zone as negative characters demand intensity, and one has to keep proving his or her acting prowess to do justice to such characters," he added.

When asked if TV helped him in getting popularity, he said: "I believe that TV can give you instant fame and popularity. There are numerous examples in our industry. People watch you in their homes every day and relate to your character. But, as they say, everything has its advantages and disadvantages. You are a celebrity till the time your show is on air."

