Michael B. Jordan removes photos of ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey from Instagram post breakup

Days after separating from model Lori Harvey, Hollywood Michael B. Jordan has apparently removed his pictures with his ex-girlfriend from his Instagram account.

The move comes two weeks after Harvey, 25, also appeared to eliminate all traces of Jordan from her Instagram feed, People reported.

At the time, Jordan still had photos on his account of him and Harvey stepping out for Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party, where they made their red carpet debut in March, as well as a photo from February of Harvey sporting an all-white look that he captioned, "I love her."

Harvey and Jordan called it quits earlier this month.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other," a source close to Jordan and Harvey told People.

Another insider told People that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and that she and Jordan "realized that they weren't on the same page" while they "were making plans for their future."

Jordan and Harvey began dating in November 2020. After months of romance speculation, especially following a visit to Lori's hometown for Thanksgiving and a trip to Salt Lake City, the pair went Instagram official in January 2021.

In November 2021, the pair each took to their Instagram profiles to commemorate their one-year anniversary together. Jordan posted a photo of Harvey kissing him on the cheek, writing "Happy Anniversary."Last December, Jordan told E!'s News how his relationship provided the inspiration for his role in the film 'A Journal for Jordan'. "I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," he explained at the time.

( With inputs from ANI )

