Michael B. Jordan reveals his favourite pop-culture vampire from the 1990s

Los Angeles, Dec 7 Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan has shared his favourite pop culture vampire. The actor recently attended the Gotham Awards in New York City, and revealed his favourite on-screen Vampire.

The actor’s favourite Vampire flew into theaters in the mid-1990s. The actor referred to the film ‘Vampire in Brooklyn’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Jordan, 38, referred to Eddie Murphy’s character in the 1995 vampire horror comedy ‘Vampire in Brooklyn’.

“The world’s last vampire is about to encounter something infinitely more terrifying than himself, Brooklyn”, the narrator says in the film’s trailer.

As per ‘People’, Eddie Murphy, 64, plays the undead vampire alongside Angela Bassett’s Detective Rita Veder, whom the vampire wants to turn into his eternal lover.

Thirty years after Murphy’s take on vampires, Jordan added his name to the list of cinematic vampires with his film ‘Sinners’, which is in contention for the Oscars.

In Sinners, Jordan plays twins Elijah ‘Smoke’ Moore and Elias ‘Stack’ Moore as they defend their hometown against invading vampires.

Michael B. Jordan gained early recognition with ‘Fruitvale Station’, followed by global acclaim as Adonis Creed in the ‘Creed’ franchise and Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’. Jordan is noted for his intense, athletic performances and his collaborations with director Ryan Coogler.

Beyond acting, he made his directorial debut with ‘Creed III’. He has also been involved in producing projects through his company, Outlier Society, which champions inclusive storytelling and industry-wide diversity initiatives.

