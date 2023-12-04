Michael B Jordan's Ferrari rams into parked car

Michael B Jordan got into an accident on Saturday night, December 2, after he crashed his Ferrari into a parked car, according to a report. TMZ reported that Michael’s Ferrari crashed into a parked Kia, leaving it totalled. The report claimed that the incident happened at around 11:30 pm in Hollywood, Los Angeles.According to the report, the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene and after inspecting Michael and his blue Ferrari, found no signs of the actor being under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. However, a sobriety test was not performed, the report mentioned.

Besides the two cars, no persons or property have sustained any injury or harm. The swanky Ferrari, reportedly worth $430,000, has been completely destroyed in the crash with its right side especially damaged. The report mentioned that when the police asked Michael to describe what happened, the actor could not offer an explanation. He has been asked to fill out a police report online. Michael and his team are yet to issue a statement addressing the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Michael’s production company Outlier Society is developing Val-Zod for HBO Max. The series will feature a Black version of the iconic character, Superman. The actor has been a part of several iconic projects like Black Panther, the Creed franchise, Just Mercy and Space Jam: A New Legacy among others.



