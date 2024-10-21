Michael Emerson joins Elsbeth season 2 in recurring role

Washington [US], October 21 : Michael Emerson, best known for his Emmy-winning roles in The Practice and Lost, is joining the cast of CBS' Elsbeth for its second season.

The news was announced during an Elsbeth panel at New York Comic Con, where Emerson made the announcement himself, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans at the event were also treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming Halloween episode.

The panel, hosted by Elsbeth guest star Laura Benanti, featured a conversation with co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King, showrunner Jonathan Tolins, and cast members Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce.

In his new role, Emerson will play Judge Milton Crawford, a soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an old New England family. His character, who views his place in society as a birthright, will serve as a foil to his wife Carrie Preston's character, Elsbeth Tascioni. Elsbeth is a sharp but unconventional attorney who works closely with the NYPD to solve complex cases, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season two of Elsbeth promises fresh challenges as past mistakes resurface to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson). The show, a spin-off from The Good Wife and The Good Fight, is known for its clever legal battles and unique characters.

While the second season premiered on October 17, viewers will have to wait until December 12 to see Emerson's first episode as Judge Crawford. Elsbeth airs on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chemistry between Emerson and Preston, both on and off the screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor