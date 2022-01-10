Michael Keaton wins Golden Globe for 'Dopesick'

Actor Michael Keaton took home his third Golden Globe Award. The star won the award for his role in the hit TV series 'Dopesick'.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.

"This was a golden year for television motion pictures but the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor -- Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture goes to @MichaelKeaton. Congratulations," the tweet read.

The actor was nominated against Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage), Ewan McGregor (Halston) and Tahar Rahim (The Serpent).

'Dopesick', an eight-episode series directed by Barry Levinson, is about the opioid epidemic in the United States.

Based on the best seller by Beth Macy, the series tracks the beginning of the epidemic, specifically following Purdue Pharma, one of the most powerful pharmaceutical companies of the world, and the Sackler family whose members invented OxyContin.

'Dopesick' aims to unmask one of the big businesses that claim more lives every year in America, offering the vision of different groups affected by the addition to this type of drugs, such as doctors, family members, consumers, and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry.

Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a small-town Virginia doctor who is introduced to the drug as a revolutionary way to help his patients deal with pain.

Coming back to this year's Golden Globes, the nominations for the award ceremony were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor