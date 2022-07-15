Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' adds new cast member alongside Adam Driver

Los Angeles, July 15 Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone is set to join Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley in the Michael Mann's directorial 'Ferrari'.

The cameras for which will start rolling on August 1 in Italy, reports 'Deadline'.

The film, set during the summer of 1957, stars Adam Driver in the title role with Shailene as the woman in his life. As the former race car driver-turned-magnate Enzo Ferrari staves off bankruptcy as he looks for salvation with a victory at the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race in which pre-eminent carmakers battle for bragging rights, with their drivers hurtling around twists and turns at 180 mph.

According to 'Deadline', in the backdrop, Ferrari battles with his wife and business partner, Laura, as their marriage disintegrates over the mourning of their son and the acknowledgment of another potential heir.

'Deadline' further states that Leone is playing Alfonso De Portago, who was one of Ferrari's driving stars and the epitome of the daredevil drivers of that era. He was a handsome and wealthy Spanish aristocrat who captured Europe's imagination and was a favourite to win the Mille Miglia and his results changed the race forever, but not in the way intended. STX Entertainment has worldwide rights to the film.

Mann will direct 'Ferrari' from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin and Mann himself based on Brock Yates' book 'Enzo Ferrari - The Man and the Machine'. Mann is also producing via his Moto Productions banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and Birdman producer John Lesher, as well as Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Gareth West with Niels Juul executive-producing.

