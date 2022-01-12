Michael Sarnoski in talks to helm next 'A Quiet Place' installment

'A Quiet Place Part 3' might land its next director soon. Michael Sarnoski, who helmed actor Nicolas Cage-starrer 'Pig', is in talks to direct the upcoming installment in Paramount's popular franchise.

As per Variety, Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the untitled film, but is now taking time to focus on his new project, an untitled sci-fi movie also set at Paramount.

The next 'A Quiet Place' film is reportedly not expected to pick up where part two left off with Emily Blunt character's Evelyn Abbott and her children.

Instead, the upcoming film is being described as more of a spinoff than a threequel. It is based on an original idea from actor-filmmaker John Krasinksi, who wrote, directed and starred in the franchise's first two installments. Plot details for the upcoming installment are being kept under wraps for now.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are all returning to produce the film for Platinum Dunes. Krasinski will also produce through his Sunday Night banner, with partner Allyson Seeger serving as executive producer.

'A Quiet Place 2' was the first pandemic-era release to premiere only in theatres, earning USD 57 million in its opening weekend. To date, the film has grossed USD 297 million internationally.

The franchise is set in a dystopian universe where people are forced to live in silence in order to evade monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Coming back to Sarnoski, he most recently directed 'Pig', starring Nicolas Cage. He has also helmed episodes of the TV series 'Olympia' and 'Fight Night Legacy'.

( With inputs from ANI )

