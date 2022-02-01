Mickey Guyton slated to sing US anthem at Super Bowl

American singer Mickey Guyton is set to sing the US National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NFL also announced that Jhene Aiko will sing 'America the Beautiful' while Mary Mary, accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, will perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'.

In 2021, Guyton became the first Black artist nominated for best country album and she was also nominated for best country song and solo performance, becoming the first Black woman to be nominated in the latter category the year prior.

Aiko's album Chilombo was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year at the 2021 Grammys.

Actor Sandra Mae Frank will perform the US National Anthem and 'America the Beautiful' in sign language. Meanwhile, musician and producer Zedd will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

It was previously announced that the Super Bowl halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on February 13. The big game is set to air on NBC and Telemundo and stream live on Peacock.

( With inputs from ANI )

