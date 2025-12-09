Mila Kunis speaks up on her neighbours complain to her

Los Angeles, Dec 9 Hollywood actress Mila Kunis is opening up on the complaints that her neighbours keep her bombarding with "all day long".

The 42-year-old actress is the head of the HOA, homeowners association, for her eight-home neighbourhood in Beverly Hills, but she has suggested the role is a thankless task, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Appearing on the Today show, she said, "All people do is complain, all I get is complaints all day long. "No one ever goes, 'You know what? Thank you so much' for anything, ever”.

The actress lives in the area with her husband Ashton Kutcher, 47, and their kids Wyatt, 11, and nine-year-old Dimitri.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she insisted she only took on the role in charge of the HOA "because no one else wanted it". She teased that she wanted to use her Hollywood platform to raise awareness of the plights of HOA presidents across the United States.

The ‘That '70s Show’ star said,"I'm gonna start a petition as a homeowner, as a head of the homeowners association. I want to thank all other homeowners, members of the homeowners association and the presidents for all their hard work, because no one ever says thank you”.

Mila admitted she's also frustrated that the other homeowners in the area don't reply to her emails, which they mistake for "a mass email".

She joked, "I worked hard at it. Chat GPT and I worked really hard at putting that email together”. To try and encourage her neighbours to respond, she has tried to get her friend involved to nudge them in the right direction.

She said, "Recently, I had to text my friend who lives in the neighbourhood. And I was like, 'You need to reply to my email and be like, thank you so much, so that I can encourage other people to acknowledge my email’”.

Mila revealed earlier this year she had taken on the role as president of the HOA, and while her neighbours have been "desensitised" to celebrities by living in LA, there have still been some amusing interactions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor