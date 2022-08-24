Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, duo discuss health and fitness

Actor and model Milind Soman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. On Wednesday, Milind shared a picture of himself with the PM from the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi. The actor said he met PM Modi after the conclusion of his recent ‘unity run’ and the two interacted about their ‘mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health and fitness’

Posting a picture of the two on Twitter, Milind wrote, “Was so happy to meet Hon PM @narendramodi at @PMOIndia after the #UnityRun and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health and fitness. I thanked him for all he is doing to promote yoga and Ayurveda across the country.” In the picture, Milind wore blue denims with a maroon jacket and his trademark slippers, while PM Narendra Modi wore a kurta-pyjama with a jacket.

The ‘unity run’, which Milind referred to, was a 450-km run he embarked on from Jhansi to Delhi, barefoot. Milind undertook the run in order to ‘celebrate 75 years of India's Independence’. He started from Jhansi Fort on Independence Day and concluded near Red Fort in Delhi a week later. This was the second edition of the annual run.