Milind Soman Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 With Wife Ankita Konwar; Couple Prays For Families Of Stampede Victims

Actor-model Milind Soman took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. He was joined by his wife, Ankita Konwar."Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special," Milind wrote along with the pictures.He shared a picture of himself with Ankita from the ghat.

“Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!" he added, referring to the stampede that claimed 30 lives and left 60 others injured.The stampede occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space at the Kumbh Mela to bathe in the holy river Ganges. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a judicial probe into the tragic incident.

Milind and Ankita’s visit to the Kumbh is part of their inspiring journey together, which includes numerous physical feats and adventures. Earlier, in December 2024, the couple completed a 104-kilometer run across Gujarat, from Porbandar to Dwarka. Married since 2018, Milind Soman is a well-known actor and fitness icon, best known for his roles in 16 December, Chef, and Bajirao Mastani. On the work front, he was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency'. Soman essayed the role of India’s greatest soldier”, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw. "Emergency" delved into the 21-months of emergency that lasted from 1975 to 1977 under the prime ministership of Indira Gandhi.



