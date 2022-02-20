Mirchi Shiva, Nikki Galrani-starrer 'Idiot' to release on April 1

Chennai, Feb 20 Director Rambhala's much-awaited horror comedy 'Idiot', featuring actors Mirchi Shiva and Nikki Galrani in the lead, is to finally release on April 1, its makers announced on Sunday.

'Idiot', a ghost spoof film, was ready for release long back. However, its release has had to be repeatedly postponed because of the subsequent waves of the pandemic and the lockdowns imposed by the government.

Now, the team has chosen to release the film on April one.

Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the firm producing the film, made the announcement on its timeline on Twitter on Sunday.

It said, "'Idiot' Coming on Fools Day!! In theatres from April 1 to entertain you all. TN Theatrical Release by 7G Films Siva."

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since its trailer was released.

That apart, director Rambhala is known for delivering hilarious comedies. Some of his earliers works include the comedy show 'Lollu Sabha' and comedy films 'Dhillukku Dhuddu' and 'Dhillukku Dhuddu 2'.

Apart from Mirchi Shiva and Nikki Galrani, the film also features Anandraj, Oorvasi, Akshara Gowda, Mayilsamy, Singamuthu, Ravi Mariya and Redin Kingsly among others.

Raja Bhattacharjee is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Vikram Selva.

