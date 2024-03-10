Miriam Margolyes says adult fans 'should be over' the 'Harry Potter' franchise by now

Los Angeles, March 10 Actress Miriam Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise series says the fantasy film series is for children and adult fans should be over it.

“They should be over that by now,” said Margolyes, adding that “You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children.”

Professor Sprout taught herbology at Hogwarts and was head of the Hufflepuff House. She appeared in 2002’s 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' and 2011’s 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2'.

“They get stuck in it,” Margolyes told New Zealand’s 1News, reports variety.com.

The actress added: “I do Cameos, and people say, ‘Oh, we’re having a 'Harry Potter' -themed wedding,’ and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No.”

Though she finds that the fantasy film series is “wonderful” and that she’s “very grateful to it,” Margolyes again said that “it’s over.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor