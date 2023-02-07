'Mirzapur' actors Divyenndu, Isha Talwar charm audience with another offering

Mumbai, Feb 7 Actors Divyenndu and Isha Talwar, who swayed the audience with their chemistry in the crime-thriller series 'Mirzapur' have teamed up again for the new song 'Kashni' from the musical wedding series titled 'The Marigold Project'.

The album comprises six songs across genres that are put together by Akshay & IP with vocals by Asees Kaur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. From courtship (Jee Aayan Nu), mehndi (Kashni), haldi (Nikki Jehi Sui), cocktail (Dil Di Will) baraat (Vibe Cute Badi) to bidaai (Maaye Ni), the album offers a wide range of listening experience to the audience.

Sharing her thoughts on the album launch, Isha Talwar said: "'The Marigold Project' covers the entire spectrum of a typical Indian wedding beautifully - from haldi to bidaai, it's all there! I've waited to collaborate with Divyenndu on a fun project and this one felt right."

Singer Asees Kaur said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this unique musical experience with Akshay & IP! Kashni and Maaye Ni are timeless songs with rich lyrics, and compositions that will stay with listeners forever. But it's hard to pick a favourite! I loved the soulful 'Jee Aayan Nu' and the upbeat 'Vibe Cute Badi' as well! I hope this album becomes a part of memories in every wedding celebration."

The album has been released under the label of Sony Music.

Rashmeet Kaur said: "The songs in The Marigold Project truly capture the essence of a wedding and the emotions that come with it. I'm excited to be a part of this fantastic ensemble alongside Asees, Akshay & IP. Nikki Jehi Sui is a one-of-a-kind folk song with modern production, that brings back my childhood memories from family weddings, but with a new age twist! Vibe Cute Badi is a big wedding banger waiting to happen! Wedding season, wait for us."

