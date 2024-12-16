Mismatched Season 3 Review: Goodbye Future Wife! Be Ready for an Emotional Roller-Coaster Ride with Unexpected Twists in Dimple and Rishi's Life

Mismatched the series begins with a sweet love story featuring Rishi, portrayed by Rohit Saraf, a typical romantic who discovers Dimple, played by Prajakta Kohli (Mostly sane), on a matrimony site. Captivated by her, he follows her to Jaipur College, where she studies app development. The narrative unfolds as both a love story and the journey of an ambitious girl who faces trolling for her skin color and appearance. This series also involve Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal, Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra, Muskkaan Jaferi as Celina Matthews, Ahsaas Channa as Vinny, Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria and Kritika Bharadwaj as Simran Malhotra in a prominent role. Each character is different and have their very own struggle.

The first two seasons of this Netflix series were so intriguing that fans were waiting for the third season, which got released after 2 long years. Fans were expecting something different and yes, the first few episodes are out of the box, but it might be a disappointment for fans who are expecting the happy ending of Rishi and Dimple. The storyline is pretty simple; it seems that makers are playing a safe game and there is a lack of focus as the 3 love stories are running parallelly in the series, which makes it difficult to figure out what is exactly going on.

What went wrong?

While the series explores relationship struggles and life's mismatches, it takes a detour into overly technical territories, with a lot of focus on metaverse concepts and other tangents. Occasionally, certain scenes remind you of the original charm of Mismatch, but they’re few and far between. It’s frustrating because we want to enjoy an entire series, not just a handful of good moments. In an attempt to modernize the show, the creators seem to have stripped it of its core emotional depth. Makers tried to run 3 stories love stories at a time and they thought it will work but instead of interlinking they collapsed creating confusion understand the plot.

Storyline

Season 3 begins with a three-year leap. Rishi Anmol and Celina Matthews work under Nandini Nahata, played by Dipannita Sharma, while Dimple, the only member of their gang not detected, falls into depression and isolates herself. Later, she receives an offer from Professor Siddharth, played by Ranvijay Singha as he opens new collage. After a long-distance relationship, Dimple finally arrives in Hyderabad to meet Rishi, but this time they are rivals. Both the collages have one aim is techno fest that is happening in Mumbai. While Nandini's team has created AI world and she gets the main spot in the fest, Sidharth teams Dimple also get a spot in fest. The series touches various topics such as heartbreak, depression and LGBT queer.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Breaks Records: Allu Arjun's Film Crosses Rs 900 Crore in 11 Days; Highest-Grossing South Film in Hindi

Acting

Overall, all the characters gave their 100% in terms of acting and chemistry between both the lead couples Rishi, Dimple and Vinny, Anmol is another level, but only acting can't win audience heart we should need a proper focus storyline.

Lokmattimes.com Rating: 3.1 out of 5