Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Out: Dimple and Rishi Return with More Love, Drama, and Surprises (Watch Video)

The trailer for Mismatched season 3, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, is finally out, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Dimple and Rishi's journey. The trailer promises a mix of love, hate, jealousy, friendship, and ambition, setting the stage for a season filled with drama and heartwarming moments.

It opens with a callback to the iconic cold coffee scene from season 1, a memorable moment that has stayed with fans. This season will focus on a romance competition, along with plenty of entertainment. While Dimple struggles after not being selected for Namita Thappar’s prestigious program, Rishi, on the other hand, gets in, creating tension and drama between the two.

The story will also delve deeper into the side characters' relationships, notably the budding romance between Vinny (Ahsaas Channa) and Anmol (Taaruk Raina). The trailer teases the exploration of themes such as sexuality and young adult love, further enhancing the complexity of the narrative. A key element this season is the virtual reality platform ‘Betterverse’ created by Rishi, which keeps Dimple and Rishi connected despite their physical distance.

MisMatched is based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi and first premiered on Netflix in November 2020. The second season followed in October 2022, and the third season is set to release on Netflix on December 13, 2024. The show is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, with Sanaya Irani Zohrabi and Sanjeevkumar Nair serving as executive producers. Fans are eager to see how Dimple and Rishi’s relationship evolves, along with the new dynamics introduced by other characters.