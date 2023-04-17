Miss Teen Diva 2022 Winners Announced

Miss Teen Diva 2022 grand Finale was held at Zee Studios, Jaipur where 35 contestants competed for India’s most reputed teen pageant. Sejal Gupta, 13 year old from Chandigarh was crowned as Miss Teen International India, Trishna Ray, 18 year old from Orrisa was crowned as Miss Teen Universe India, Karemma Khan from Mumbai was crowned as Miss Teen World India and Kashish Goswami from Vadodara was crowned as Miss Teen Grand India. They will represent India at Miss Teen International, Miss Teen Universe, Miss Teen World and Miss Teen Grand respectively. Parineeta Bakshi from Delhi was crowned as 1st Runners Up while Anwita Sundaram from Gurugram was crowned as 2nd Runners Up.

Miss Teen Diva 2022 commenced from April 6th to April 13th in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The 2022 edition was moved from December 2022 to April 2023. The beauty pageant had several rounds during the 8-day national competition. Various experts judged it on different occasions and other days. Miss Teen Diva had already conducted the official photoshoots for the national pageant with all the Thirty-Six national finalists. The grand finale has all female judges and the following were Sweety Pala, Asmita Chakraborty, Divija Gambhir, Ngoc Gia Han, Arshina Sumbul and Praachi Nagpal. The grand finale was hosted by Miss Teen International 2019 Aayushi Dholakia and Miss Teen Universe 2021 Runners Up Wachi Pareek. Sham Khan was the show director for the Grand Finale. The thirty-five national finalists were Aarohi Gaikwad, Aditi Kulkarni, Ananya Tyagi, Anwita Sundaram, Athena Biju, Barsha Kiran, Daniella Shirley Majaw, Divyanka Singh, Guneet Kaur Sethi, Ishwarya Kaur, Jiya Kalkandha, Kanggana Malik, Kanishka Sharma, Karemma Khan, Kashish Goswami, Kavin rao, Khushi Gupta, Khushpreet kaur, Meher Kumar, Nandini Gupta, Nitya Agravat, Palak Jain, Pallavi Gautam, Parineeta Bakshi, Riddhi Agarwal, Sana Yadav, Satvika Singh Baghel, Sejal Gupta, Soumya Soni, Titas Bhattacharyya, Trishna Ray, Udita Talwar, Vaishnavi Krishna, Vaishnavi Singh, Vedika Teotia, Yashika Sahdev. The Miss Teen Diva 2021 winners graced the Finale with left emotional messages with their farewell speech. Mannat Siwach, Brunda Yerrabali, Rabia Hora, and Mahika Biyani passed their crowns to the new crown holders. The mentors for Miss Teen Diva 2022 were Nikhil Anand(National Director), Ritika Ramtri, Lu Sierra, and RL Lacanienta as the pageant experts, Dr. Varun Katyal (Diet and Nutrition Expert), Radheika Khanna (Etiquettes Expert), Dr. Nida Khateeb (Smile Care Expert), Dr. Amit Karkhanis (Skin Expert). It will be exciting to see how the new teen queens will be the flag bearers of India at the most prestigious teen pageants in the world.