Miss Teena Diva 2021 winners announced!

Miss Teen Diva 2021 Finale was conducted on 29th December 2021 at the Kingdom of Dreams Gurugram. Mannat Siwach was crowned as Miss Teen International India, Brunda Yerrabali as Miss Teen Universe India, Rabia Hora as Miss Teen Earth India and Mahika Biyani as Miss Teen Multinational India. Milan Kumari Panda was crowned as 1st Runners-up while Cherisha Chanda as 2nd Runners-up. They were crowned by the reigning Queens. Mannat Siwach, hails from the Pink City, Jaipur. She's currently studying in Grade 11 at Jayshree Periwal High School, Jaipur. Coming from an army background, she has inherited the traits of self-discipline, perseverance, and diligence.

Brunda Yerrabali comes from beautiful city of Bangalore. Despite being born and raised in New Jersey, USA, Brunda ensures to flaunt her nationality, as a proud India throughout her personality and daily lifestyle. Having moved to Bangalore in 2019, Brunda now studies in Oakridge International School of Bangalore where she stands as the current Sports Captain and Global Campus Ambassador, while studying the IB curriculum.Rabia Hora has been born and brought up in Gurugram and is currently completing her schooling from the Shri Ram School Aravali. A humble, resilient and versatile 16 year old Rabia is bound to win hearts and spread positivity wherever she goes.

Mahika Biyani, is a compassionate and outgoing 19 year old hails from a place called Rishra, a small town in the outskirts of the City of Joy-Kolkata. Having completed her schooling from the St. Joseph's Convent school, Chandannagar, she looks forward to making a career in fashion designing and is currently pursuing her Bachelors in Designing from Amity University, Kolkata.

The list of Sub-Contest winners:-

Best in Fitness : Shreya Agrawal

Best in Sports: Shreya Agrawal

Best in Evening Gown : Cherisha Chanda

Best in Swimsuit : Anushka sone

Best in Talent : Aastha Agrawal

Best Body: Mannat Siwach

Miss Environment : Kashish Goswami

Best in Ramp Walk : Shravanee Patil

Beauty with Brains : Vishnu Priya Soma

Beauty with a Purpose : Khushi Gupta

Miss Vivacious : Milan Kumari Panda

Miss Beautiful Skin : Rabia Hora

Miss Iron Maiden : Kashish Goswami

Best in Personal Interview : Brunda Yera Balli

Best in Speech : Brunda Yera Balli

Miss Fashion Icon : Shreya Agrawal

Best in National Costume : Rabia Hora

Miss Congeniality : Vishnu Priya Soma

Miss Popular : Auloopi Tambi

Miss Photogenic : Shreya Agrawal

Miss Glamarous : Rabia Hora

Miss Beautiful : Smile Shravanee Patil

Top Model : Brunda Yerrababli

The event was hosted by Miss Multinational India 2019, Tanvi Malhara and Glamanand Supermodel India 2021 2nd runner's up Anisha Sharma. A series of Sub-contests, events and preliminaries were conducted on the basis of which the winners were crowned. It included Beauty with a purpose, Best in Talent Round, Ramp walk, National Costume, Top model etc. Sham Khan was the show director for the Preliminary and the Grand Finale.The judges were Zoya Afroz (Miss International India), Tanya Sinha (Miss Globe India), Divija Gambhir(Miss Multinational India), Asmita Chakroborty (Miss Tourism India), Nikhil Anand (Chairman- Glamanand), and Rajiv Srivastava (Chairperson- Act Now)

The 36 contestants who competed for the crowns are Brunda Yerraballi, Rabia Hora, Mahika Boyani, Sreshta Barua, Shravanee Patil, Shreya Agrawal, Jiya Trivedi, Aananya Arya, Keertika Shivkumar, Sakshi Pawar, Cherisha Chanda, Anoushka Sehgal, Arya Jalali, Asihwarya Sadhunavar, Prama Maji, Ananya Karn, Anushka Singh, Milan Kumari Panda, Mannat Siwach, Kashish Goswami, Aastha Agrawal, Shyla Somani, Vishrutha, Srimita Chaterjee, Muskan Srivastava, Vishnu Priya Soma, Mahek Luthra, Akshata Moye, Surbhi Singh, Anushka Sone, Auloopi Tambi, Shaily Thakar, Eshna Mehra, Vartika Saxena, Vanshika Poddar, Khushi Gupta. Nikhil Anand, the chairman of Glamanand Group announced the winners. Darshan Raval also performed at the event.

