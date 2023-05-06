Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weird dies at 23 following horse riding accident

Melbourne [Australia], May 6 : Miss Universe Australia finalist Sienna Weir died at the age of 23, on May 4, reported E News.

Sienna passed away after being taken off life support following a horseback riding accident. According to an Australian outlet, Sienna was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney on April 2 when her horse fell. She was rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she spent several weeks on life support before her death.

The beauty queen had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and previously told Gold Coast Magazine she had a "deep and unmoving love for show jumping."

"My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it," she shared in September. "I travel to rural Sydney two to three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend."

In the wake of her death, Australian photographer Chris Dwyerwho worked with Sienna on several occasions took to social media to pay tribute to her. "You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone," he wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Sienna. "Hope wherever you are, you're being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already."

