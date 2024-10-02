Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha to Play Sita in Ayodhya’s Ram Leela?

Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, will portray Goddess Sita in this year's grand Ram Lila in Ayodhya. This event is anticipated to be one of the most-watched cultural performances in the country, with nearly 500 million viewers expected worldwide. Actor and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari will join her as Lord Ram, while popular actor and politician Ravi Kishan will take on the role of Sugriva, enhancing the star-studded cast. The annual Ram Leela in Ayodhya is a highly awaited event that dramatizes the Ramayana, attracting large audiences both in person and through broadcasts.

Manoj Tiwari, who has a successful career in both entertainment and politics, shared his excitement about playing Lord Ram. "It is an honor to portray Lord Ram in this sacred city, especially at a time when his story is cherished by millions," he remarked. Rhea Singha expressed her gratitude for the chance to embody the beloved character of Sita. "Playing Goddess Sita in such a prestigious event is an overwhelming experience. I am truly humbled to be part of a production that is viewed by millions around the world," she stated at a press conference.

Ravi Kishan, a renowned Bhojpuri film actor and MP from Gorakhpur, expressed his enthusiasm for his role as Sugriva, a crucial ally of Lord Ram. "This is a cultural legacy we are proud to uphold. Participating in the Ram Lila in Ayodhya feels like a tribute to the divine," he said. As preparations continue, organizers expect this year’s Ram Leela to break previous viewership records. The Ayodhya Ram Leela, rich in history and religious significance, has been performed annually to celebrate Lord Ram’s victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.