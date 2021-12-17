Miss World 2021 finale cancelled, 17 candidates and staff members tested positive for Covid-19?

The biggest beauty pageant Miss world which was going to host it's finale at Puerto Rico this week, but got cancelled due to increasing cases of Covid-19. Miss World organization postponed the contest, the officials said that it will rescheduled within next 90days.



The officials statement reads "After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto RicoColiseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days,".

It further reads that "As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made,".



It is reported that the show is also got cancelled , just before few hours of the finale the show got canceled because 17 candidates and staff members were tested positive for COVID-19.



Manasa Varanasi from India is also going to participate in Miss World 2021, people are expecting from Manasa to get back the Miss World crown this year.