Mithila Palkar's grandfather passes away, actress pens emotional note

Actress Mithila Palkar's grandfather passed away in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. He was 94. The Muramba actress shared a bunch of pictures with her dear aajoba, whom she fondly called 'Bhau' on Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the heartbreaking news with her fans and also penned down a long emotional note in his remembrance.

The centre of my universe and my loudest cheerleader - my Bhau - left us a few days ago.I don’t know of a life without him and may be I never will. What I do know is that he was a fighter and his resilience and zest for life is what we will continue to celebrate. He was special and he will always be my no.1 everything! Be well, Bhau. The heavens will be a happier place now with your resounding laughter. "For the unversed, Mithila Palkar has spent her entire childhood with her grandparents in Dadar, Mumbai. She was very close to her grandfather as he played the role of her father during her childhood days, because her parents stay in Vasai, which is a western suburb of Mumbai.

