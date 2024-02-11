Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke, First Pic of Actor from Hospital Goes Viral

Actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the emergency unit of Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning, February 10, after complaining of chest pain. After this, in the evening the doctors gave his health update and revealed that he had suffered an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke). Now the first pic of the actor from hospital has gone viral.

In the video, Mithun sat on his bed inside the hospital room. The doctor told him in Hindi, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye (Now it's ok, drip is continuing, you're drinking adequate water, keep drinking..." Mithun then pointed at his feet and said something.

Several people were seen standing around Mithun's bed. The clip was shared with the caption, "West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata." In another clip, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was also seen arriving at hospital to meet Mithun.

Mithun was recently named as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. He joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021.The actor began his career with the Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigayaa, which fetched him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Ghar Ek Mandir, Jallad and Pyaar Jhukta Nahin are some of his other popular films.