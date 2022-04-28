'MMS Scandal: "I'm not the girl in the video says, Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj

Over the past few days, famous Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj is making headlines owing to her leaked MMS. The incident has left the entire Bhojpuri industry shocked. The leaked MMS spread like a wildfire in no time. Now in a exclusive interview with E-Times, Shilpa refuted claims of being part of the video. "Honestly, I haven't seen the MMS. I was told that it was attributed to my name. I wonder who the girl in the MMS is, she said in her interview. Absolutely. The girl in the video is not me. Ye saari koi saazish hai mujhe badnaam karne ki This is a conspiracy to malign my image, she said.

Shilpi Raj, a few days back took to social media and pleaded the netizens not to post the video. Shilpi Raj went live on social media and cried over the leaked MMS. “I have a happy atmosphere here, I have a marriage here.” Some people write, while others upload videos on YouTube. Please, whatever you do, help me. Until today, we have never spoken to anyone in a loud voice. Is it my fault that I come from a small, poor family?” she stated. “I have not come forth on my own,” Shilpi Raj stated. “You’ve brought me up to speed. I’ve received your affection. In school, I used to sing. People have begun to have problems now that I have a small name. We engage in our own songs so that you can continue to entertain people. Why are you uploading explicit videos on YouTube? Nothing is making sense to me. People are making derogatory remarks and wondering who my boyfriend is,” she added. She has collaborated on songs with Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Samar Singh, Arvind Akela Kallu, and other big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry.