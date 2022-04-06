Model Arun Narwal makes acting debut with 'Angreji Love'

Mumbai, April 6 Model and fitness influencer Arun Narwal is excited to make his acting debut with Punjabi song 'Angreji Love' sung by Meet Singh.

He adds: "I'm excited to start a new journey with acting. It will be my dream debut. I'm fond of Punjabi songs. Since childhood I was addicted to these songs. Even today when I work out music helps me to next level. I feel being Indian wherever we reside there is a love for our culture always. I'm excited to be in India for shoots soon."

Talking about the song he continues: "As I always try to treat my friends and beautifully present the Californian lifestyle to my followers and audiences through social media. I was offered the song. The 4-minute song features a story about how I who has grown up here falls in love with a desi girl. It's a very beautiful song."

Arun plans to fullfill his acting dream.

He adds:"I love creating entertaining videos and posts on my love for cars, travel, and fitness. I always knew the competition I may face in the industry, but with a good start I'm sure to continue acting ahead in Punjabi movies and also try to make my place in Bollywood. My hardwork and talent will always help me to live my dreams."

