Model Mahi Goswami makes acting debut with 'Gulam Begam Badshah'.

Mumbai, March 12 Mahi Goswami who started her showbiz career as a fashion model is making her acting debut with upcoming series 'Gulam Begam Badshah'.

She says: "I'm so blessed and excited to finally make my acting dream come true. I started as a model and after shooting with popular brands and celebrities. I was looking for such an opportunity. I feel actors enjoy more recognition compared to models. But yes I have always enjoyed modelling."

Mahi, earlier won a beauty pageant says she will be playing a titular role.

"I'm playing a beautiful lead role in the series. She has many different emotions and shades. It's always fun to play such challenging roles. I'm sure after web I'll get more oppurtunaties to be part of TV shows and movies too."

