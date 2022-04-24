'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' hitmaker Papon delighted to be doing live shows in Assam

Mumbai, April 24 Singer-music composer Papon, who is currently in the middle of his tour across his home state Assam, is happy to perform in front of a live audience.

He also shared that performing in his home state adds many facets to his performance, courtesy the comfort of his mother-tongue Assamese.

Elaborating on the same, Papon said, "No amount of virtual meets can make up for the instant connection an artist makes with the audience when performing live. I'm happy to be on this wonderful tour in Assam."

The tour is special for him as he is performing across multiple districts of Assam after six years. Papon has so far performed in Kharghuli, Pathsala, and Geetanagar.

He will be performing in Dimaruguri, Nagaon, Kamalpur, Baihata Chariali, Beltola, Dibrugarh, Chabuwa, Duliajan, and Sorbhog soon as a part of the next leg of his tour.

The singer, whose set for this tour includes hits such as 'Phagun', 'Nilaanjana', 'Jonake Bisaare', 'Koi Nidiya Kiyaw', and 'Tomar Kotha' is over the moon as he gets to perform with a familiar crowd in his home state.

"My home state lives and breathes music and that not only keeps me on my toes while performing, but also adds to the happiness of singing my own songs in my mother tongue. The joy of witnessing Assam's sublime energy is unmatched," he added.

Meanwhile, Papon's trilingual love song with Shreya 'Koi Nidiya Kiaw' is trending on multiple music platforms and has been gaining positive response from all quarters.

