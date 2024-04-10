Mohan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Sethupathi Join Cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalaivar 171'

The preproduction work of the Tamil movie Thalaivar is almost at its final stage. This movie marks the first-ever union of Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagraj. The first teaser of this film will be released on April 22. Makers have planned many surprises for their fans and as per the latest reports of DT Next, Mohan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shah Rukh Khan will be part of the 'Thalaivar 171' cast.

Veteran actor Mohan, who is playing the villain opposite Vijay in 'GOAT', is rumored to be playing the villain against Rajinikanth in this movie. Vijay Sethupathi previously acted alongside Rajinikanth in 'Petta' and collaborated with Lokesh Kanagaraj in 'Master' and 'Vikram'. He portrayed a negative role in all three films but will be playing a positive character in 'Thalaivar 171'. Shah Rukh Khan's role is also expected to be significant, with the Bollywood actor making a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth and Lokesh's movie.

The exciting updates about 'Thalaivar 171' have generated a lot of buzz among the audience, and the title teaser is eagerly awaited to provide more insights about the film.