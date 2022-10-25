Mohanlal confirms his upcoming movie with Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery

The Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced he will work with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery on an upcoming movie.

The 62-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and said he is delighted to collaborate with the director, known for movies such as "Jallikattu", "Angamaly Diaries" and "Ee.Ma.Yau".

"I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery," Mohanlal wrote alongside photos with the director.

 

 

