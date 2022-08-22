Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Dulquer wish Chiranjeevi happy b'day

Chennai, Aug 22 Several top stars cutting across film industries, including actors Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan wished Telugu mega star Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday on Monday.

Mohanlal, who was among the first to wish the actor on his birthday, tweeted: "Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always."

Dulquer Salmaan too took to Twitter to greet Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 67th birthday. He said: "Wishing the megastar Chiranjeevigaru a very happy birthday !!!"

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, for his part, greeted Chiranjeevi saying: "Happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir... Wishing you great health, happiness and many more successful years ahead!"

Allu Arjun, another top star from the Telugu industry, wished Chiranjeevi saying, "Many many happy returns of the day to our one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi."

Radhika Sarathkumar, who has acted with Chiranjeevi in several films, wrote: "To my dearest Chiranjeevi happy happy birthday. May our bond be stronger, may you have all the happiness, peace and good health always."

